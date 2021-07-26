PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of PS Business Parks worth $21,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,304,000 after acquiring an additional 165,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 33,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

PSB stock opened at $155.52 on Monday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.26 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.48.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

In related news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $390,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

