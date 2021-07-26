PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $220,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PTC by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $106,965,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $78,945,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of PTC by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,144,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,006. PTC has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $153.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

