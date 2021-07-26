Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Capital One Financial Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $160.08 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

