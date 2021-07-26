Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Euronav NV Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Euronav in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EURN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, ING Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:EURN opened at $8.49 on Monday. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the first quarter valued at $1,281,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Euronav by 12.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259,526 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Euronav by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

