Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $6.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EGLE. B. Riley raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $56.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $524.46 million, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.