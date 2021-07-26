Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMA. Stephens upped their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

CMA opened at $67.02 on Monday. Comerica has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,892.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $37,340,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

