Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Heritage Commerce Corp Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Heritage Commerce in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $658.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,191,000 after buying an additional 832,326 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,264,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,873,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,891,000 after buying an additional 445,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 56.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 515,852 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.