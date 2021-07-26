Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of RLI in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

NYSE:RLI opened at $106.14 on Monday. RLI has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.88.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in RLI by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 7.4% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in RLI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

