Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

AMTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $836.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 148,333 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $21,260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Miguel Palacios bought 2,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

