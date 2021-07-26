Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $6.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.25 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.13.

SIVB opened at $570.87 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $217.23 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $568.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

