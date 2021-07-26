Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Raised by Analyst

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

OSBC stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,250 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,565,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.