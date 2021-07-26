QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) vs. Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Head to Head Review

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.0% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

QDM International has a beta of -3.9, suggesting that its stock price is 490% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goosehead Insurance has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QDM International and Goosehead Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 29.32 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance $117.01 million 40.03 $9.29 million $0.51 249.84

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and Goosehead Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance 7.05% -25.50% 5.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for QDM International and Goosehead Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Goosehead Insurance 0 2 3 0 2.60

Goosehead Insurance has a consensus target price of $139.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.56%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than QDM International.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats QDM International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

QDM International Company Profile

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. It sells a range of insurance products consisting of life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and homeowner insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 1,468 total franchises. Goosehead Insurance, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

