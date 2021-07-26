Quantis Network (QUAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,289.97

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $15,289.97 and $111.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00038399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00118611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00133643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,496.84 or 0.99834798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.73 or 0.00826579 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.