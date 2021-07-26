Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.02 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DGX. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Shares of DGX opened at $139.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

