Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Gap Down to $1.73

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.63. Qutoutiao shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 2,580 shares.

Separately, cut shares of Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.11 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the 4th quarter worth $1,324,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,445,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 487,518 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire.

