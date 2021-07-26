Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.09.

RPD stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $54.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,723,000 after purchasing an additional 93,177 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,732,000 after purchasing an additional 117,877 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,326,000 after purchasing an additional 66,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

