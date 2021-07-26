Raymond James Begins Coverage on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.43.

Shares of GDS opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17. GDS has a twelve month low of $59.81 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. GDS’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GDS will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

