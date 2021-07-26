Raymond James Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $660.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $600.00 to $660.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $615.13.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB opened at $570.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $568.86. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $217.23 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.