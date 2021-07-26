Raymond James Raises Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $124.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,281. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $84.61 and a twelve month high of $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.