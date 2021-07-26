Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at $327,748.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $6.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.93 million, a P/E ratio of -160.71 and a beta of 3.74. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

