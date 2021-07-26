Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) recently:

7/15/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/21/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/18/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $65.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BUD traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.83. 57,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,594. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 20,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

