RED Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. RED has a total market capitalization of $563,587.22 and approximately $22,310.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RED has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.70 or 0.00357074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000657 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

