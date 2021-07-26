Refinable One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.20 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00038018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00112138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00132402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,216.71 or 0.99619941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.95 or 0.00821634 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

