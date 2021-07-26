Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on REMYY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

REMYY opened at $21.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $21.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

