Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 4,738 Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.66% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $60.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.73. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

