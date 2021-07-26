Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of Evans Bancorp worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBN opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $208.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.21. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on EVBN shares. Hovde Group downgraded Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

