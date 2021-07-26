Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $908,000 Stock Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ULH shares. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 417,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $8,772,897.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,302,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,357,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $596.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.56. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.82.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $415.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.