Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $926,000 Stock Position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,262 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $5.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $177.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.21. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

