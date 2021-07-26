Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 28,193 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 27.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

