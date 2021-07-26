Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 775,075 Shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 775,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Insignia Systems worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth $190,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.20% and a negative net margin of 22.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson acquired 51,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $391,282.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $551,276. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

