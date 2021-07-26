Renasant (RNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.15. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNST. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

