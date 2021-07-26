REPO (REPO) Trading Up 8.2% This Week

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One REPO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $101,054.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00037693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00112769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00132349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,833.72 or 0.99768720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.94 or 0.00819401 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.