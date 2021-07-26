Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $3.68 on Monday. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

