Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 22.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 352,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,025,000 after buying an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 345.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 22,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,470,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,124,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $116.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.61 and a 12 month high of $116.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

