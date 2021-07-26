Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Conagra Brands (CAG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG):

7/14/2021 – Conagra Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Conagra Brands was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

7/14/2021 – Conagra Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Conagra Brands was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

7/14/2021 – Conagra Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,553. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,829,063 shares of company stock worth $106,355,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

