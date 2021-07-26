Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Conagra Brands (CAG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG):
- 7/14/2021 – Conagra Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Conagra Brands was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.
- 7/14/2021 – Conagra Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Conagra Brands was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.
- 7/14/2021 – Conagra Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
NYSE:CAG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,553. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,829,063 shares of company stock worth $106,355,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.