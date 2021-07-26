Reserve Rights (RSR) Reaches Market Cap of $438.10 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $438.10 million and approximately $96.17 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 81.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.57 or 0.00843395 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00084525 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

