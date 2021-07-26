Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,656 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.17% of Resources Connection worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Resources Connection by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Resources Connection by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Resources Connection by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $531.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

