Reviewing Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) & agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ontrak and agilon health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ontrak $82.84 million 5.99 -$22.71 million ($1.29) -20.68 agilon health $1.22 billion 11.83 -$60.05 million N/A N/A

Ontrak has higher earnings, but lower revenue than agilon health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ontrak and agilon health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ontrak 0 2 3 0 2.60 agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00

Ontrak presently has a consensus target price of $42.60, suggesting a potential upside of 59.67%. agilon health has a consensus target price of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.19%. Given Ontrak’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ontrak is more favorable than agilon health.

Profitability

This table compares Ontrak and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ontrak -20.77% -54.79% -14.11% agilon health N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Ontrak shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

agilon health beats Ontrak on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

