Reviewing Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) & Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Level One Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Level One Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 Triumph Bancorp 0 4 1 1 2.50

Level One Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.33%. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.01%. Given Level One Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Level One Bancorp is more favorable than Triumph Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Level One Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Level One Bancorp 21.65% 13.51% 1.02% Triumph Bancorp 28.08% 17.14% 2.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.2% of Level One Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of Level One Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Level One Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Level One Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Level One Bancorp $112.35 million 1.85 $20.41 million $2.74 9.92 Triumph Bancorp $382.50 million 4.92 $64.02 million $2.26 33.19

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Level One Bancorp. Level One Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats Level One Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services. In addition, it offers cash management, treasury management, and mobile and internet banking services, as well as debit cards and automated teller machines. The company serves individuals, owner-managed businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, and not-for-profit businesses. As of January 29, 2021, it operated sixteen banking centers throughout southeast Michigan and west Michigan. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; factoring services to the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in northern and central Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 31 branches in central and eastern Colorado; and 2 branches in far western Kansas, as well as a branch office dedicated to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.