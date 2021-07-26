Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 161.10% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.

