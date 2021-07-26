REVV Market Capitalization Achieves $44.07 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. One REVV coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a total market capitalization of $44.07 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REVV has traded up 105% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.92 or 0.00843324 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00084245 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

