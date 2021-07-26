Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,536 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.06. 1,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.43. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.