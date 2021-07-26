Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,958 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $2,379,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.25. 46,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,545,244. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $450.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

