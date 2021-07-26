Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $105.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,944. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.59.

