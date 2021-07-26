Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 681 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 681 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,396,000 after buying an additional 143,668 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 475,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $256,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Netflix by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $516.75. 32,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $512.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

