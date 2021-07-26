Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Takes $867,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,541 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Intel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Intel by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,642,691. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

