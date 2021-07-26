Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,183.17.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $53.06 on Monday, hitting $3,709.70. The company had a trading volume of 49,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,425.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

