Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires 24,548 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,081,000 after acquiring an additional 271,793 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 50,950 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.32. 49,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.