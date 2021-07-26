Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $5,986,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,164.95.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $36.38 on Monday, hitting $3,693.02. The company had a trading volume of 80,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,036. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,425.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

