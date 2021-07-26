Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $540,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.36. 296,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,427,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.03.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

